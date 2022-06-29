Ticket to Paradise | Julia Roberts and George Clooney star in trailer

Julia Roberts and George Clooney gather in Ticket to Paradise, new romantic comedy that casts them as divorced parents trying to convince their daughter not to impulsively marry – check out the trailer above.

The feature marks Roberts’ return to romantic comedies, a genre that established her in the 1990s, as well as the first collaboration of the star duo since Money Game (2016).

Kaitlyn Dever (Outstanding) plays Roberts and Clooney’s daughter in the film. Billie Lourd (Star Wars) and Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris) complete the cast, and the film is directed by Hello Parker (Mama Mia! There we go again).

Ticket to Paradise hits US cinemas in October 21stbut does not yet have a premiere date in Brazil.

