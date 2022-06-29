TP-Link Announces Archer AX23 Router With Wi-Fi 6 And Support For Speeds Up To 1.8 Gbps

THE TP-Link announced the new Archer AX23 router in Brazil. The product supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity technology and the brand has promised that the device can deliver speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps for those most demanding users. According to TP-Link, the Archer AX23 is dual-band and capable of providing wireless connections up to 1201 Mbps on 5 GHz and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHzoffering about 52% more performance over the AC1200 router, for example.

The brand also highlighted that it is possible to transfer HD movies in just 10 seconds, still having 25% higher encoding efficiency and improved symbol rate for 11% improvement in data transmission rate. Another highlight is OFDMA technology, which promises to strengthen the simultaneous use of Wi-Fi by allowing users to share a single band at the same time, reducing latency and jitter stop ensuring uninterrupted game play and content streaming.

O Archer AX23 has four antennas and TP-Link promises a significant signal boost for whole-house coverage. The model also has the latest WPA3 security protocol for passwords and device protection. It is also possible configure the router via the TP-Link web interface or the Tether app, available for android and iOS. Finally, the new Archer AX23 will soon arrive in the Brazilian market and the suggested price has not yet been announced by the brand. Did you like the news? Tell us in the comments below!

