True value of fortune left by Chadwick Boseman shocks fans

In August 2020 we said goodbye to Chadwick Boseman, our eternal Black Panther. After a four-year struggle with colon cancer, the actor couldn’t resist.

During all those four years, Chadwcik Boseman kept his condition a secret, open only to his closest family members. And it was during this time that the actor recorded important films, such as black Panther (2018), the hero’s first solo film.

The actor even recorded the record holders Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgamein addition to leaving some films ready that were only released after his death, such as Blood Squadron and The Supreme Voice of the Bluesthe film for which Chadwick Boseman was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor.

And almost two years after the actor’s death, it was finally decided how the fortune left by Chadwick would be divided between Taylor Simone, his wife, and the star’s parents: equally, after all, there was no will.

And according to the Los Angeles Timesthe fortune left by the star was $2.3 million dollarsa value that many fans considered low, after all Chadwick Boseman was in four billionaire films in his short period at Marvel.

It is possible that the actor’s salary was only renegotiated to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, continuation of the franchise that debuts in November. Like Benedict Cumberbatch and Brie Larson, who earned a lot more to star in the sequels to their franchises, Chadwick Boseman should also earn a sizable raise to return in black panther 2.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the official title of the continuation of one of the biggest hits of the MCU, scheduled for November 11, 2022!

The film will also feature the return of director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler and much of the original cast. Despite not revealing the fate of T’Challa, Marvel has confirmed that it will not replace actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020.

