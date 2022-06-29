Trump grabbed steering wheel of presidential car to join attack on Capitol Hill, says former White House aide

“I’m the president’s f*ck. Take me to the Capitol now,” Donald Trump reportedly said, according to Cassidy Hutchinson, an adviser to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

support the 247

ICL

Reuters – Donald Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of his presidential limousine on January 6, 2021, when his security team refused to take him to the US Capitol, where his supporters were rioting, according to testimony from a former aide this week. Tuesday.

The then-president played down concerns that his supporters were carrying firearms at his rally that day shortly before the Capitol storming, urging security guards to stop checking the public with magnetometers so that the crowd would appear larger, the then-president said. advisor.

Cassidy Hutchinson, an adviser to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, described that Trump supporters were armed with AR-15 rifles and other weapons in her testimony on Tuesday to the Select Committee of the US House of Representatives. United.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Instead, Trump expressed anger at the Secret Service, which was charged with protecting the president and which was using metal detectors to keep armed people out of the fenced-in area where the president gave a fervent speech in which he repeated false claims that the 2020 election result was fraudulent.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Get the fucking detectors out of here. They’re not here to hurt me,” Trump reportedly said that morning, according to Hutchinson, referring to the armed protesters.

Metal detectors are in US government buildings and at outdoor events in Washington to protect officials and tourists.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

After the rally, Hutchinson said in his testimony, Trump argued with Secret Service agents who refused to take him to the Capitol while his supporters stormed the historic building where Congress was meeting to certify the victory of his adversary, the president. Democrat Joe Biden, according to Hutchinson.

“I’m the president’s f*ck. Take me to the Capitol now,” Trump said angrily, according to Hutchinson. She added that Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the heavily armored presidential vehicle known as “The Beast” from the back seat of the car.

It was one of many revelations by Hutchinson in his testimony on the sixth day of the House hearings on the January 6 lethal attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters, motivated by his false claims that the 2020 election defeat was the result of a fraud.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

On social media, Trump denied having grabbed the wheel.

“Her Fake story that I tried to grab the wheel of the White House limousine to direct her to the Capitol building is ‘sick’ and ‘fraudulent,'” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media app.

Four people died on the day of the attack, one of them shot by police and others of natural causes. More than 100 police officers were injured and one died the next day. Four police officers subsequently died by suicide.

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING