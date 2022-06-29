Trump grabbed steering wheel of presidential car to join attack on Capitol Hill, says former White House aide

Admin 17 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

“I’m the president’s f*ck. Take me to the Capitol now,” Donald Trump reportedly said, according to Cassidy Hutchinson, an adviser to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“People call us disgusting”

Mindy Mikla is a 30-year-old woman who has a YouTube channel with approximately 265,000 subscribers. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved