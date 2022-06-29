Trump knew armed invaders were heading to Capitol Hill, aide says

The former advisor White House Cassidy Hutchinson revealed to the investigation committee of the Capitol Hill attacks on January 6, 2021 that Donald Trump and his core team knew of the potential violence of the invasion. According to Hutchinson, in testimony this Tuesday, the 28th, the organized rally went ahead and the former president of the United States said they weren’t there to hurt him. In addition, he demanded to join the march.

On the morning of the insurrection, the aide was in a meeting with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, at which they were told that members of the crowd gathered in Washington were carrying revolvers, rifles, knives, body armor, spears and spray to deter bears. . At the meeting, Meadows claimed that Trump had been briefed on the weaponry.

“I felt like I was watching a bad car crash about to happen where you can’t stop it,” Hutchinson said.

She recalled a conversation with the then deputy chief of staff, Anthony Ornato, who was with Trump in the presidential limousine during the protests, and he said the former president was furious and wanted to go to the scene.

Trump told a Secret Service agent, “I am ap… of the president, take me to the Capitol now.” When the agent denied his request, he jumped to get behind the wheel and when he couldn’t, he tried to hang him.

When he returned to the White House, Trump threw his lunch against the wall. According to Cassidy’s testimony, this was not the first time she had seen the former president act violently. Weeks earlier he had reacted similarly, following the publication of an Associated Press interview with his attorney general, William Barr, in which he claimed the president’s allegations of a stolen election were without merit.