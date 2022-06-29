Turkey changes position and approves Finland and Sweden membership of NATO

With support, countries get closer to becoming members of the Military Alliance; Turks reported that the Norse accepted their conditions

Representatives from Finland and Sweden met with NATO members



THE Turkey approved this Tuesday, 28th, the accession of the Finland and gives Sweden at North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The country that had said it would vote against, which would make it impossible for the Nordics to join the military Alliance, said that the Finnish and Swedish representatives accepted its demands. “Turkey has made significant strides in the fight against terrorist organizations,” the presidency said in a statement. “We got what we wanted,” he added. In response, the Turks decided to support the entry of the Norse. According to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Turkey has signed a tripartite agreement in the Spanish capital that confirms that the Turks will support this week at the Madrid summit “the invitation for Finland and Sweden to be members of NATO,” he said in a statement. .

After approval from the Turks, NATO will “invite” Sweden and Finland to join the Alliance, said Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Both countries border Russia and have decided to end decades of neutrality because they feel threatened and fear a possible invasion by Vladimir Putin’s troops. “I am pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO,” Stoltenberg said on the first day of NATO summit meetings in Madrid. The assent “responds to the concerns of Turkey”, which was against accession.

The reasons that made Recep Tayyip Erdogan against it had to do with events that happened three years ago, when Sweden stopped selling arms to the Turks after Ankara’s military involvement in the Syrian war, and, together with Finland, they constantly refuse the requests for the extradition of Kurdish soldiers, one of the main reasons why Turkey does not agree to accession. Erdogan accused the Nordics of being “a guest house for terrorist organizations”.