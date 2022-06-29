Turkey supports Sweden and Finland joining NATO – 06/28/2022 – World

Turkey’s government signed an agreement with Sweden and Finland to support the two Nordic countries’ entry into NATO. The term was signed in Madrid, where the leaders of the member states of the Western military alliance meet until Thursday (30), under the patronage of US President Joe Biden.

Turkish resistance was the main obstacle to one of the major collateral effects of the Ukrainian War: the end of the neutrality of northern European neighbors, two centuries in the Swedish case and seven decades in the Finnish case.

Ankara had been resisting the postulation, claiming that both nations supported groups opposing the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It is still unclear what was promised by the Nordics to the Turk, but, according to a statement from the Presidency in Helsinki, the foreign ministers of the three countries signed a memorandum to continue the accession process.

“Turkey has achieved important achievements in the fight against terrorist organizations. Turkey has got what it wants,” the Turkish presidency said, without offering details. NATO officials said there was no detailed agreement on the names of opponents to be extradited, for example.

As one of the 30 members of NATO, Turkey has the right to veto the entry of new members into the alliance. If the announcement advances at the Madrid summit, which already foresees the increase of troops in Eastern Europe to contain Russia, the differences between the countries will be in the background.

“I am pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO,” said the alliance’s secretary general, Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg.

Erdogan, who met with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, spoke earlier with Biden on the phone. According to the White House, the terms of the conversation were general, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tried to downplay the chief’s role in the arrangement.

What wasn’t spelled out in full was the price of the bargain. Since becoming estranged from the US under Donald Trump and approaching Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan has paid a military price. Having purchased advanced anti-aircraft systems from Moscow, Turkey was excluded from the multinational production program for the American fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet.

The episode left the country, which has active military involvement in places like Syria and Libya, as well as projecting influence in points like the Caucasus and the Black Sea, in a difficult position: its fleet of 260 F-16 fighter jets is rapidly aging.

Speculation is that the conversation with Biden may have unlocked at least one long-delayed purchase of more modern versions of the F-16. However, no change is expected in the US position of not extraditing the cleric accused by Erdogan of plotting the failed coup against him in 2016.

A US official said there was no formal arrangement on fighter jets, in keeping with the official line of maintaining discretion. The Turkish leader is, above all, a pragmatist. He will face elections next year and is not in a very comfortable position. It remains to be seen now the impact of the support on the good but rivalry relationship between Erdogan and Putin, which extends to military and energy cooperation.

The Russian leader, after some threats by members of his government against Finland and Sweden, ended up lowering the rhetoric and using accession as an instrument of his speech that NATO is aggressively against Russian borders – one of the stated reasons. of the invasion of Ukraine was to demand neutrality from Kiev, preventing the arrival of Western forces to its major western border.

Now, if the Nordic process is completed, Putin will have gained 1,300 km of border with a NATO member, in this case Finland. Membership may take months or even years to complete, but the fact is that there is already a high degree of interoperability between the Nordics and NATO, in addition to the Western political will to respond to Putin. There will be spending: Stockholm spends 1.3% of its Gross Domestic Product on defence, while NATO’s target is 2% — already met by the least militarily capable Finland.