UMIDIGI super resistant smartphone arrives at an incredible price – Tudo em Tecnologia

After the successful sales of the UMIDIGI BISON in 2020, the manufacturer UMIDIGI has just launched the new BISON 2 series. With global availability starting today (27), the model has an incredible launch price on AliExpress starting at R$ 890 .

Speaking of specs, both the BISON 2 and BISON 2 Pro feature a robust build with IP68/69K and MIL-STD-810G protections. As a result, we have here two waterproof, dustproof and shockproof smartphones. In addition, the 6.5″ FHD+ display that houses a 24MP front camera.

See too:

On the back, both feature a 48MP main camera, 16MP ultrawide and 5MP macro lens. Under the hood, they work with MediaTek’s advanced Helio P90 chip capable of running games with good fluidity. However, the standard version has 6GB/128GB of RAM and storage, while the Pro variant has 8GB/256GB.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.5″ FHD+ with 120 Hz sampling rate

6.5″ FHD+ with 120 Hz sampling rate Processor: MediaTek Helio P90 (Octa-core Art 2.2 GHz)

MediaTek Helio P90 (Octa-core Art 2.2 GHz) GPU: PowerVR GM 9446

PowerVR GM 9446 RAM: 6GB / 8GGB

6GB / 8GGB Native Storage: 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB Back camera: 48MP + 16MP + 5MP

48MP + 16MP + 5MP Frontal camera: 24MP

24MP Drums: 6150 mAh with 18W fast charging

6150 mAh with 18W fast charging System: android 12

android 12 Others: IP68/69K and MIL-STD-810G protections, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0.

With a special offer starting at R$890, the BISON 2 is an excellent investment: