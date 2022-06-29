Understand the hype about the launch of Nothing Phone 1

Still shrouded in mystery, the launch of Nothing Phone 1 has been creating a curious hype around the new device. In fact, many fans of the new Nothing brand are willing to invest a lot of money in the smartphone.

According to website leaks GSMArena, the device should cost in India between 31,000 rupees (or R$2,064), in the version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage; and 36,000 rupees (or R$2,397), in the 12GB and 256GB versions, respectively.

However, as pointed out by the Tech Radarafter 100 units of the Nothing Phone 1 were put up for auction before launch, some users even bid over $3,000 (or R$ 15,796) to gain first-hand access to the device.

What is known about the Nothing Phone 1?

Nothing is a new brand founded by the Swedish Carl Pei. He is known for being the co-founder and former director of the Chinese One Plus, including being credited with having launched successful smartphones, such as the One Plus One, for example.

The Nothing Phone 1 is the first smartphone developed by Pei’s new brand, which had already launched a wireless earphone, the Nothing Ear 1 (available for purchase here).

For now, it is officially known that the smartphone will have a Qualcomm processor, and will run a lean operating system with a minimalist design, Nothing OS, based on Android.

In addition to being minimalist, the cell phone will have a structure made of 100% recycled aluminum, and will use more than 50% of its plastic components made with recycled or bio-based or post-consumer materials.

According to the video below – released by Nothing last week –, the Nothing Phone 1 will have a transparent back that features light effects with unique patterns, according to sounds or notifications emitted by the smartphone.

On the other hand, leaks point out that the chipset used will be the middling Snapdragon 778G+ — instead of Qualcomm’s latest 7 Gen 1 chipset. However, not even the disclosure of this information was enough to reduce the hype around the device.

The expectation is that the official launch of Nothing Phone 1 will take place on the 12th of July.