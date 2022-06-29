US imposes new sanctions on Russian aviation industry Rostec

Image: Irkut Corporation





The US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on Tuesday against Russian state-owned Rostec, a maker of commercial and military aircraft, setting a deadline for US companies to complete transactions with it by Aug. reported the state agency TASS.

Rostec is considered the cornerstone of Russia’s defense, industrial, technology and manufacturing sectors, the US Foreign Ministry said in its statement, therefore justifying the sanctions.

The American document that places the restrictions says that “all operations involving the state-owned Rostec, as well as any other entities in which it holds a stake equal to or greater than 50%, must be gradually reduced, so that they are closed by 00:01 (time of East Coast of the United States) of August 11, 2022.

Inclusion on the sanctions list means freezing the company’s assets in the United States and prohibiting US citizens or companies from doing business with it. It didn’t stop there. The US State Department also announced the introduction of visa restrictions for “19 members of Rostec’s board of directors and nine of their spouses and children”.



