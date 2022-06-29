Vanessa Hudgens Visits School Where ‘High School Musical’ Was Recorded







Vanessa Hudgens posted on her Instagram account a video in front of the East High building, where ‘High School Musical’ was recorded. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly and Instagram/@vanessahudgens/Estadão

Vanessa Hudgens took advantage of last Sunday, 26, to relive memories of one of her first works as an actress. she visited the East Highschool where the trilogy High School Musical was recorded.

On Instagram, Vanessa shared a video walking in front of the building to the sound of Breaking Freea song he sings with Zac Efron at the end of the first film in the franchise.

In the caption, she wrote a sentence that her character, Gabriela, says to the actor’s character, Troy: “Remember in kindergarten when I knew the kids and I didn’t know anything about them, and ten seconds later they were playing like they were best friends? No needed to be nothing else but yourself.”

the trilogy High School Musical was released between 2006 and 2008 and was one of Disney Channel’s biggest hits, with the latter film having been released directly to theaters.

In addition to Vanessa Hudgens, the films were responsible for starting the careers of Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Gabriel and Monique Coleman.

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais