Vasco’s action with accused of assaulting a Fluminense fan causes controversy; club apologizes | vasco

An action by Vasco on social media, this Tuesday, generated controversy among fans. In a video to provoke Flamengo, because of the Maracanã game, one of the participants is João Victor Correira Giffoni Hygino, one of those accused of assaulting Pedro Scudi, a Fluminense fan beaten in 2017, who was hospitalized for months. The material was taken down, and the club apologized on Wednesday morning.

João Victor and two other men were acquitted by Justice, but the action angered many Fluminense fans and also Vasco fans. In the video, João Victor appears as a waiter in a tavern, serving a beer to Mascote Almirante.

The video alludes to the fact that the defense of Flamengo, in the action in which Vasco opened to play against Sport at Maracanã, states that the club’s thesis is based on a “bar talk logic”. cause to Vasco.

This Wednesday morning, after deleting the video from his social networks, Vasco apologized for the episode.

– Vasco TV regrets that in a video broadcast yesterday, the image of a person accused of aggression was used, involuntarily. As soon as the issue was identified, the video was taken down. Vasco da Gama apologizes for the incident and reaffirms its repudiation of any type of violence and will continue to fight for respect, equality and inclusion.

The assault took place in February 2017. Scudi was hit with iron bars, went into an induced coma and spent 157 days in hospital. The young man had to undergo several surgeries and has serious sequelae to this day.

