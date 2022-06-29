Virgin is authorized to operate rocket and Boeing 747 in Alcântara – Jornal Pequeno

Virgin Orbit, together with the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB), announced that the company has formally received an operator license to enable LauncherOne launch operations in Brazil. The license is granted to Virgin Orbit Brasil Ltda (VOBRA), a newly formed and wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary dedicated to bringing the LauncherOne rocket launch system to the Alcântara Launch Center (CLA).

LauncherOne is a system that uses a Boeing 747-400 (ex-Virgin Atlantic), called the “Cosmic Girl”, to launch space rockets at high altitudes, saving fuel and making the operation cheaper, since the Jumbo can make as many flights as needed. needed in one day.

Virgin highlighted that the “Cosmic Girl” would benefit from geographic location “by flying hundreds of kilometers before launching the rocket directly above the equator, a prime location, or in other optimized positions according to each rocket’s individual mission.” .

Currently, the “Cosmic Girl” is based in the city of Long Beach, California, a traditional center for aerospace training and construction, and the former headquarters of McDonnell Douglas, now part of Boeing. Jumbo uses the Mojave spaceport, a few kilometers to the north, to launch the LauncherOne rocket with the satellites or microsatellites inside.

Despite the announcement, it is still unclear how this logistics will take place, since Alcântara Airport currently does not have the structure to receive the Boeing 747. The closest suitable airports would be Belém or Fortaleza.

“Alcântara is expected to have the opportunity to be one of the few spaceports in the world capable of launching rockets into orbit. All the equipment required for the operation will be transported, including the rocket, the control base and the plane itself. This allows the team to safely transport the complete system, run a launch campaign and return to one of the company’s other units without needing any construction beyond the Alcântara Base,” Virgin said.

VOBRA points out that the Alcântara Base was never used for orbital launches, but only suborbital rockets. The Brazilian Air Force is also involved in the project, which is expected to have its first domestic launch as early as 2023.

This will be Virgin Orbit’s first official base outside of California, as the company has yet to confirm its UK facility, which is expected to be at Cornwall Airport.