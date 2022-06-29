vol. 2 of Season 4 of “Stranger Things”, the movie “Hidden Agent”, new episodes of “Virgin River” and more; July releases on Netflix

The Netflix platform has released all the news that arrive in July in its catalog. For the happiness of the fans of “Stranger Things”, the second part of the 4th season of the most popular series on streaming, premieres this Friday now, July 1st.

Among other highlights is the film “hidden agent”, production that arrives in the catalog on July 22 with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Wagner Moura in the cast. The streaming service will also receive the film “Persuasion”, adaptation of the book by writer Jane Austen, which opens on July 15.

In addition, another novelty of the platform is the debut of “Resident Evil: The Series”, with Lance Reddick and Ella Balinska in the cast, which arrives in service on July 14. Other productions likeVirgin River” and “Control Z” will get new episodes this month. Check out Netflix releases in July 2022 below.

Series

Stranger Things – Volume 2: Season 4 – 7/1/2022

King of the Stonks – 06/07/2022

Control Z: Season 3 – 07/06/2022

Boo, Bitch – 07/08/2022

How to Create a Sex Room – 07/08/2022

Prisoner of Dawn – 07/08/2022

Manscheid’s Secrets: Season 2 – 7/8/2022

Tune: Season 3 – 07/13/2022

An Extraordinary Lawyer – 07/13/2022

Resident Evil – The Series – 7/14/2022

Vip Match – 07/15/2022

Farzar – 07/15/2022

Manifest: Season 1 to 3 – 07/15/2022

Virgin River: Season 4 – 7/20/2022

Glazed: Season 3 – 07/22/2022

From Decoration to Makeover: Season 3 – 07/27/2022

Rebel: Season 2 – 07/27/2022

Breathe – 07/28/2022

Uncoupled – 07/29/2022

Fanatic – 07/29/2022

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 – 7/29/2022

Films

Good Boys – 01/07/2022

The Cult of Chucky – 01/07/2022

Conor McGregor: All About the Title – 7/1/2022

Hello, Goodbye and Everything Else – 06/07/2022

You Radical with Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls – 7/8/2022

Dangerous Liaisons – 07/08/2022

The Sun of Amalfi – 07/13/2022

Persuasion – 07/15/2022

Hidden Agent – 07/22/2022

Return – 07/27/2022

Continence to Love – 07/29/2022

Extraordinary – 07/31/2022

Documentaries and Specials

How to Change Your Mind – 7/12/2022

The Murder of My Daughter – 7/12/2022

DB Cooper – Disappearance in the Air – 07/13/2022

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres – 7/13/2022

Street Food: USA – 07/26/2022

The Most Hated Man on the Internet – 7/27/2022

Children and Family

The World of Karma: Season 3 – 07/07/2022

The Beast of the Sea – 07/08/2022

Kung Fu Panda – The Dragon Knight: Season 1 – 07/14/2022

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along – 7/18/2022

Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp: Season 5 – 7/21/2022

Gabby’s Magic House: Season 5 – 7/25/2022

anime