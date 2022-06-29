vol. 2 of Season 4 of “Stranger Things”, the movie “Hidden Agent”, new episodes of “Virgin River” and more; July releases on Netflix

Entertainment
Great productions will arrive in the Netflix catalog in July. Check out!
The Netflix platform has released all the news that arrive in July in its catalog. For the happiness of the fans of “Stranger Things”, the second part of the 4th season of the most popular series on streaming, premieres this Friday now, July 1st.
Among other highlights is the film “hidden agent”, production that arrives in the catalog on July 22 with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Wagner Moura in the cast. The streaming service will also receive the film “Persuasion”, adaptation of the book by writer Jane Austen, which opens on July 15.
In addition, another novelty of the platform is the debut of “Resident Evil: The Series”, with Lance Reddick and Ella Balinska in the cast, which arrives in service on July 14. Other productions likeVirgin River” and “Control Z” will get new episodes this month. Check out Netflix releases in July 2022 below.
Series
- Stranger Things – Volume 2: Season 4 – 7/1/2022
- King of the Stonks – 06/07/2022
- Control Z: Season 3 – 07/06/2022
- Boo, Bitch – 07/08/2022
- How to Create a Sex Room – 07/08/2022
- Prisoner of Dawn – 07/08/2022
- Manscheid’s Secrets: Season 2 – 7/8/2022
- Tune: Season 3 – 07/13/2022
- An Extraordinary Lawyer – 07/13/2022
- Resident Evil – The Series – 7/14/2022
- Vip Match – 07/15/2022
- Farzar – 07/15/2022
- Manifest: Season 1 to 3 – 07/15/2022
- Virgin River: Season 4 – 7/20/2022
- Glazed: Season 3 – 07/22/2022
- From Decoration to Makeover: Season 3 – 07/27/2022
- Rebel: Season 2 – 07/27/2022
- Breathe – 07/28/2022
- Uncoupled – 07/29/2022
- Fanatic – 07/29/2022
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 – 7/29/2022
Films
- Good Boys – 01/07/2022
- The Cult of Chucky – 01/07/2022
- Conor McGregor: All About the Title – 7/1/2022
- Hello, Goodbye and Everything Else – 06/07/2022
- You Radical with Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls – 7/8/2022
- Dangerous Liaisons – 07/08/2022
- The Sun of Amalfi – 07/13/2022
- Persuasion – 07/15/2022
- Hidden Agent – 07/22/2022
- Return – 07/27/2022
- Continence to Love – 07/29/2022
- Extraordinary – 07/31/2022
Documentaries and Specials
- How to Change Your Mind – 7/12/2022
- The Murder of My Daughter – 7/12/2022
- DB Cooper – Disappearance in the Air – 07/13/2022
- Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres – 7/13/2022
- Street Food: USA – 07/26/2022
- The Most Hated Man on the Internet – 7/27/2022
- Children and Family
- The World of Karma: Season 3 – 07/07/2022
- The Beast of the Sea – 07/08/2022
- Kung Fu Panda – The Dragon Knight: Season 1 – 07/14/2022
- My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along – 7/18/2022
- Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp: Season 5 – 7/21/2022
- Gabby’s Magic House: Season 5 – 7/25/2022
anime
- The Uncle from Another World – 04/07/2022
- Great Pokémon Journeys Series: Part 3 – 7/8/2022
- Detective Conan: The Day in the Life of Zero: 7/29/2022
- One Piece: New Episodes – 7/29/2022