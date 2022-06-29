Warrior Princess” in “Doctor Strange 2”

The director Sam Raimi revealed that he placed an easter egg from one of the biggest productions of his career in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. In addition to the references “Drag Me to Hell” and “The Devil’s Death”, the filmmaker included a tribute to “Xena: Warrior Princess” in the new film from Marvel Studios.

In the scenes that take place at the Illuminati headquarters, it is possible to see a giant statue of Xena, the Warrior Princess, protagonist of the famous series of the 1990s, which Sam Raimi was one of the producers.

“The scene pays homage to heroes and villains. She’s both, so it’s really appropriate for the moment.” explained in the commented version of “Doctor Strange 2”.

starring Lucy Lawless, “Xena: Warrior Princess” follows a former mercenary in search of a life that redeems her from her controversial past, when she acted only with her own interests in mind. Determined, she travels across Greece trying to take matters into her own hands. The production launched in 1995 and ran for six seasons.

ABOUT “DOCTOR STRANGE 2”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is set shortly after the events of the third movie. Peter parker (Tom Holland), “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”. history shows Wanda (Elizabeth olsen) being corrupted by the Darkhold and determined to find her children again, Billy and Tommyin another reality, even if for that she has to kill the young heroine America Chavez (Gomez).

The cast still counts with Benedict Cumberbatch back in the role of Stephen Strange; Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer; Benedict Wong reprising Wong; Patrick Stewart returning as the Professor Xavier; and Hayley Atwell living the Captain Carter.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is now available in the Disney+ catalog.

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!