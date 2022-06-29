Watch the first video of Margot Robbie doing the voice of Barbie

A first record of Margot Robbie using the voice of Barbie in the new movie the toy has emerged, and already gives a little idea of ​​what fans can expect from the movie.

The @margotswhore profile posted a video on their Facebook account. twitter, recorded behind the scenes of the film’s recordings. The scene in question shows Margot as Barbie skating alongside America Ferrerawhose character’s identity has yet to be revealed.

Barbie can be heard talking to her friend, asking “Ready to have some fun?” Check out the video below:

Some fans have already expressed themselves about the scene in the comments of the publication. User @RexBesong said:

“She sounds like a real version of the Barbie DreamhouseI highly recommend watching this series in preparation for the movie.”

Already @sithgrogu didn’t like the actress’s interpretation very much. “Looks too much like Harley Quinn to me”he said, comparing the performance with what Margot delivered in the Suicide Squad movies.

Ryan Gosling as Ken also caused a buzz on the internet

About a week ago a photo of Ryan Gosling was also released in anticipation of the film, showing the first image of the actor as the Ken doll.

In the photo, Ryan is with an artificial tan, his hair bleached blonde and his belly on display.

While fans were excited about the addition and eager to see more of the actor as Ken, many people were critical of the choice, given the actor’s age. [pouco mais de 40 anos].

Check out some of the lineup reviews below:

“I love Ryan Gosling, but a forty-year-old Ken is insane. I’m sorry.”

“Ryan Gosling is 41, he doesn’t have to play Ken, please.”

“Ryan Gosling is practically perfect as Ken in Barbie.”

“People are so quick to judge with an image of Ryan Gosling as Ken. Like, did you see the whole movie?”

“No offense to Ryan Gosling, but they should have chosen someone younger (looking young) to play Ken…And maybe a naturally blonde guy too because that bleach job didn’t look good.”

Barbie opens in cinemas in Brazil on July 20, 2023.

