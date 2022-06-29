Watch the moment a missile hits a shopping mall in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

A shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk, Ukraine, was hit by Russian missiles on Monday (27). The explosion left at least 18 dead and about 60 injured. 36 people are still missing, according to the Reuters news agency. See video of the moment above.
In a speech at the Vatican on Saint Peter’s Day on Wednesday (29), Pope Francis said the bombing by the Russians was the latest in a series of “barbaric attacks” against Ukraine.
“Every day I carry in my heart the dear and martyred Ukraine, which continues to be plagued by barbaric attacks like the one that hit the Kremenchuk shopping mall.”
“I pray that this mad war ends soon and I renew my appeal, without getting tired, to pray for peace. May the Lord open the paths to dialogue that people do not want or cannot find. May they not fail to help the Ukrainian population , who suffers so much”, he added.
A survivor of the attack recounted the minutes after the explosion and first aid:
“I saw many people injured, people burned, some covered in blood. One girl fell and we helped her to pull her up. She kept falling and losing consciousness, but we tried to help her,” said Mykola Mykhailets, one of the survivors.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians in the attack on the city of Kremenchuk. He called the offensive “one of the most challenging terrorist attacks in European history”.
Russia said the incident was caused by an attack on a legitimate military target and claimed the mall was disused and empty at the time of the attack – which contradicts reports from survivors such as Ludmyla Mykhailets, who was shopping there with her husband.
“I flew headfirst and shrapnel hit my body. The whole place was falling apart,” she said at a nearby public hospital where she was being treated.
