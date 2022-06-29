Whale is run over after being chased by boat; crew ‘just laugh’ – Metro World News Brasil

A sailboat collided with a whale after chasing it in the waters of the Beagle Channel, in the Patagonia region of Argentina. Despite having taken place in April of this year, a recording of the hit-and-run has recently gone viral.

The crew of the sailboat, according to the Association of Employees and Lawyers for Animal Rights (Afada), “just laughed” at the being run over. The sailboat was identified as Inismara Rey 34586 by the Argentine Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development.

In the record, it is possible to see the boat accelerate towards the animal. Then the sailboat hits the whale. The hit-and-run happened in the Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego, on the Beagle Strait that separates Argentina from Chile.

Measures to be taken against those responsible for the trampling

According to the Association of Animal Rights Officials and Lawyers (Afada), the agency will “take legal action against those responsible who rammed a whale. An unprecedented event”. “They just laughed and walked away from the scene,” the organization said in a statement, published by the newspaper La Nación.

According to the newspaper O Globo, Afada pointed out that “lack of regulation in the area of ​​animal welfare as a result of the incident that occurred on the Beagle Channel” in addition to pointing out the need for a law that “protects and improves the living conditions of animals .”

The agency signaled the need to file complaints in similar cases. Because, in this situation, it is “essential in case the whale appears stranded”, in addition to the institutions that monitor the region being able to identify and prove the damage suffered by the mammal.

