WhatsApp can release avatars in video calls; see other changes – 06/29/2022

WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows the creation of custom avatars to use in video calls via the platform. The idea is that users can create images that look like them.

According to WaBetaInfo, a site that usually publishes tests of the messaging service and settles rumors, the company seems to be working on this feature since March this year. It is still in development and does not have a release date.

how can it work

A screenshot released by WabetaInfo shows that WhatsApp can start displaying the option “Change to avatar” on the video call screen. With it, it would be possible to switch between the person’s face and the illustration created by him.

Editing avatars would be identified, in English, as “Avatar Editor”, a section dedicated to customization.

Still according to the siteWhatsApp will allow sending these created avatars as stickers (stickers) directly into individual and group conversations.

The test was identified in version 2.22.15.5 of the Android app. But it is not ruled out that the company will also start testing the iPhone.

Image: WaBetaInfo

The custom avatar function is already a reality on Facebook, a social network that is part of the same group as Whatsappand works as yet another form of personal identification of the messaging application user.

More news on Whatsapp

Avatar creation in Whatsapp is not the only new expected for the messaging app.

The company released new privacy features a few days ago, such as:

Ability to choose who can and cannot see your online status, profile picture and profile description, creating an exception list of contacts.

Possibility to “mute” a person during a group call.

On June 16, Will Cathcart, Director of WhatsApp, took to Twitter to highlight more:

The increase in people allowed on calls: now up to 32 people are allowed

During group calls, a person can be privately chosen for a chat.

“You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we’ve added a handy indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls,” said Cathcart.