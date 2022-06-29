WhatsApp considers implementing subscription plans

Currently, the Whatsapp does not earn money in any direct way, being a free program fully funded by the company of which it is a part, Goal. However, the popularity of application brings other types of earnings to the holding company.

WhatsApp is a messaging application where you can also share files, which has been around since 2009 and was purchased by Meta in 2014, when it was still known only as Facebook Inc. Currently, it is the leading application in the category, with its very strong leadership, in addition to being one of the applications with the highest rate of downloads in the world.

When it comes to finances, WhatsApp does not have any form of profit, as it is completely free to use, has no ads and does not have any subscription model for your version.

Up until now, Meta has paid the bills for the application’s operating costs, in addition to the servers, all the staff and advertising that revolves around it. However, there is a possibility that in the not too distant future this may change, as developers have been thinking about adding advertisements to the application for a few years now. That hasn’t happened yet and the chance of it happening, even if it does, is very slim.

Finally, what could happen with WhatsApp, so that it becomes a form of direct income, is to add a subscription system to the Business version of the application, aimed at companies. Even if the subscription is not mandatory, it will bring some advantages to those who choose it. However, anyone interested in continuing with the free version can. What is expected so far is that in this subscription it is possible to use the application on more devices at the same time, to be able to create shorter links that can be customized in the cloud.