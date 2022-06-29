WhatsApp releases new privacy tools

O Whatsapp started making new privacy features available on its platform. Users will be able to hide their profile picture, “Note”, “Status” and “Last seen”. Also, it will be possible to choose which contacts will be able to see the information.

The novelty was being developed since the beginning of this year. However, only in the last week the features started to be implemented definitively.

The launch of features meets an old demand from application users. Currently, many seek more privacy, including on social networks and, for this reason, the resources were already in high demand.

How to hide photo and status on WhatsApp

Before the new privacy options, the user could only select the following alternatives: “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, “Nobody”. However, after the update, it became possible to use the “My contacts except…” tab and select who cannot see your information. See how below:

Enter the messaging app; Access the settings; Click on the privacy area; Choose which features you want to customize.

If the novelty is not yet available to you, it means that the app has not yet been updated. So, to update, go to your mobile app store and install the new version of the messaging platform.

New WhatsApp feature lets you leave groups discreetly

The site specialized in giving spoilers of the releases of WhatsappWABetaInfo, announced this Tuesday (28) that the messenger is developing in its version for Android and iOS a feature that will allow users to leave groups discreetly.

The novelty had already been discovered in the month of May, however, it was only available for Android devices. With it, a member of a group can leave without all users seeing the action. The notification would only reach the administrator.

How will the discrete output of the group work?

If you usually wait for a less busy time to leave your groups, the new WhatsApp option should ensure greater discretion, as members will not be able to view.

Furthermore, the new option will allow only the administrator to know who left the respective group. In this way, WhatsApp intends to end the “such people left” in the group, notifying the other users.