Why Tesla became the darling of U.S. Uber drivers

With the average price of gasoline hitting record highs in the US, a movement gains strength among the drivers ride-sharing services, such as Uber. Depending on the circumstances, it is more lucrative rent or even buy in installments electric car of Tesla, than to continue with combustion vehicles. According to a survey by Gridwise – a company that supports app drivers – the number of drivers working behind the wheel of a Tesla has jumped 186% in May, compared to June 2021.

The incentives from companies help in this leap. In the United States, Uber offers an additional of 1 per race to drivers who change for driving an electric vehicle. Likewise, after the transport service company signs partnership with Hertz (car rental), a model Tesla’s standard (Model 3) is at weekly rate of 344 dollars on rent, including unlimited kilometers, insurance and basic maintenance. According to the news agency Bloombergsince launching the partnership with Hertz, Uber has surpassed more than 15,000 drivers renting electric cars.

The monthly rent of 1,376 dollars on standard Tesla vehicles, depending on the number of rides per day, can be offset and be more attractive to drivers. According to US Department of Energy data, adjusting for inflation, average US gasoline is still 7.4% below the June 2008 highs of about $5.41 per gallon. This year, excluding inflation adjustment, the national average for a gallon of gasoline reached $5,006 in the first half of June, the highest ever recorded in face value.

One of the points that also help in this transition – from the combustion engine to battery-powered cars – is the fact that the USA, especially the metropolises, have greater supply points for electric vehicles, when compared to Brazil, for example. The faster the supply, the more service time drivers get in the gig work model (one-off and independently contracted jobs on demand).

Legislation in the European Union and the USA, as well as the resonance of ESG (environmental, social and governance) policies, also stimulate major goals in the energy transition. by the program Green Future, launched in 2020, the Uber is aiming to be a 100% electric mobility platform by 2040, worldwide.