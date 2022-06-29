With Selton Mello, the list of new Oscar members has a foreign majority

The Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released a list of 397 new members this Tuesday, June 28th. In search of more diversity, the selection is made up of a foreign majority, including actor Selton Mello.

The list includes 54 countries. About 44% of the guests are women and 37% are people of color. Invitations are issued annually and divided between branches of the Academy. If the guest accepts, they will become eligible to help with Oscar nominations and voting.

The Brazilians Bruno BarretoJeferson DeEmílio DomingosSara SilveiraIlda Santiago and Waldir Xavier were also selected by the institution. American singer Billie Eilish, winner of the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2022, is also on the list.

Selton Mello will be part of the Academy’s acting branch, while Barreto, known for “O Que É Isso, Companheiro?”, will be part of the directors branch. Domingos, director of “Favela É Moda” and “A Batalha do Passinho”, will be among the documentary filmmakers. Silveira, who produced “As Boas Maneiras”, will be part of the producer branch. Santiago, director of the Festival do Rio, will be among the executives and Xavier, from “Central do Brasil”, will be part of the group of sound technicians.

Wagner Moura, Alice Braga, Carlinhos Brown, Petra Costa, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Walter Carvalho, Rodrigo Santoro and Karim Ainouz are already members of the Academy.

