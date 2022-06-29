XP College will have a degree in technology for free; know the courses

Faculdade XP invested more than R$ 100 million in the creation of five technology courses. Classes will be free, but the forecast is that only 400 places will be open. The proposal aims to prepare new professionals for the job market, in order to meet the growing demand for skilled labor.

The first five courses announced are: Information Systems; Data Science; Systems Development Analysis; Database and Cyber ​​Defense. Interested in any? Find out more about it.

XP College opens technology courses

According to the announcement created by Faculdade XP itself, undergraduate students will not pay monthly payment throughout the entire training. The institution’s proposal is to train professionals who are really capable of meeting the demands of the job market.

Just to give you an idea, the COVID-19 pandemic has radically increased the demand for technology professionals. The increase was 671%. And given the reality of remote work, many Brazilian workers prefer to provide the service to companies in the outside.

Despite the possibility of being hired by XP, students who participate in the free courses are under no obligation to accept only the vacancies offered by the company.

The proposal is to expand the recognition of Faculdade XP as a training path for new professionals. The Brazilian market alone predicts the lack of at least 1 million workers in the technology area by the year 2030.

To promote continuous training, Faculdade XP will have even more MBA courses, also focused on technology, to offer. However, students will have to pay to continue training in such cases.

Regarding MBA courses, XP offers a total of 20 courses. The most affordable price is R$ 8 thousand. The options are Data Science courses for Finance Professionals and Customer Experience. The company’s goal is to have more than 10,000 students by the end of this year.