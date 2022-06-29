Yuri Alberto speaks for the first time as a Corinthians player; watch

Credit: Disclosure / Zenit

The new Corinthians striker has already been among the crowd. The player watched from the stands Timão’s draw against Boca Juniors, for Libertadores. The 0 x 0 was the first game that Yuri Alberto watched as a Corinthians athlete. At the end of the game, the athlete was approached by reporter Fábio Lázaro, from Lance, and he gave his first words to the fans. Quickly, the attacker sent a hug to the crowd. Check out the images:

Yuri Alberto should be announced as a reinforcement for Corinthians

The 21-year-old striker is already in São Paulo to start his career with Corinthians. Sold by Internacional to Zenit, Yuri Alberto chose to return to Brazil to play for Timão. The striker had proposals from Palmeiras and the Rio Grande do Sul club, but opted for the São Paulo team. The decision even had a very bad impact on Colorado fans and behind the scenes at Beira-Rio. Yuri is a Santos baseman, but it was at Inter that he shone until he was traded for 25 million euros. Released by FIFA regulations, the player decided to return to his country. At Corinthians, by Vitor Pereira, Yuri should receive a monthly salary of around R$ 1.2 million.

Bad result in Libertadores

It was from the stands that the forward saw, however, Corinthians start badly in the round of 16 of Libertadores. While Yuri Alberto does not play, Roger Guedes missed a penalty that could have decreed victory for São Paulo. Cássio was still important to keep the score at 0 x 0. The return match will take place on July 5th, at 21:30, at Bombonera. William who was injured and Du Queiroz, who did not play, are the big doubts of coach Vitor Pereira for the match.