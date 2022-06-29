Zenit ‘breaks’ Corinthians and announces loan from Yuri Alberto and arrival of Ivan and Mantuan

Striker Yuri Alberto is the new reinforcement of Corinthians. This Wednesday, Zenit announced on its social networks that the negotiation with Timão was successful and that the player returns to Brazil.

“Zenit and Corinthians reached an agreement on bilateral loan of players”, wrote the Russian club on its official website – see publication and official note below. Zenit also stated that the loans will take effect in mid-July. The bonds will be for one year.

In addition to wishing Yuri Alberto good luck in the Parque São Jorge team, the Russian team also introduced Ivan and Mantuan to their fans. Zenit told the trajectory of both players at Timão and highlighted that the exams and contract of the duo will be done and signed in July.

Mantuan was a requirement of the Russian team’s coach to give up Yuri Alberto. Both the attacking midfielder and Ivan agreed to enter the negotiation. Gustavo Mantuan even made some requests and renewed his bond with Corinthians for another two years. In addition, the Terrão cub also asked for a clause to return to Brazil immediately if necessary – Russia and Ukraine are still at war.

Last Tuesday, when Corinthians drew with Boca Juniors, for Libertadores, Yuri Alberto was present at Neo Química Arena. After the match, coach Vítor Pereira, who avoids talking about players who have not yet arrived, said he had no confirmation of the player’s hiring.

Corinthians’ search for a striker intensified after Jô’s contract termination, which happened after the player was filmed in a samba circle while Timão was on the field against Cuiabá. The following day, the athlete did not appear at CT Joaquim Grava to provide clarifications and his departure was signed amicably.

Back to Corinthians, Yuri Alberto played 15 games and scored six goals for Zenit. In addition, he contributed four assists. In his last year with Internacional, he played 55 matches and scored 19 goals.

Check out Zenit’s publication

«Зенит» и «Коринтианс» достигли соглашения о двусторонней аренде игроков. В составе бразильской команды сезон продолжит Юри Алберто, состав «Зенита» пополнят вратарь Иван Куарежма да Силва и атакующий полузащитник Густаво Мантуан. Соглашение вступит в силу с середины июля. — ФК «Зенит» (@zenit_spb) June 29, 2022

Check the official Zenit note

“Zenit and Corinthians reached an agreement on bilateral loan of players

Yuri Alberto will continue with the Brazilian national team in the 2022/23 season, while goalkeeper Ivan Quaresma da Silva and attacking midfielder Gustavo Mantuan will join Zenit. The agreement will take effect from mid-July.

Yuri Alberto joined the blue-white-blues on 30 January 2022. At Zenit, the 21-year-old forward played 15 matches, scored 6 goals and provided 4 assists, as well as winning the Russian Premier League.

Blue-white-blue wishes Yuri Alberto good luck and success on the football field.

Ivan Quaresma da Silva was born on July 2, 1997 in Rio das Pedras, São Paulo. He started playing football for Guarani and, in 2013, he joined the Ponte Preta youth team. He debuted for the Campinas team in 2016 and played a total of 121 matches (45 of them without conceded goals).

In January 2022, the goalkeeper joined Corinthians, where he played three matches.

Gustavo Mantuan was born on June 20, 2001 in Santo André, São Paulo. A student at Corinthians, he started playing football at the age of six. He made his debut for the home club in September 2020. In total, he played 39 matches, scored 5 goals and provided one assist.

In mid-July, the players will arrive in Saint Petersburg, where they will undergo medical examinations and sign personal contracts with the club.”

See more at: Mercado da bola, Gustavo Mantuan and Ivan.