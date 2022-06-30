12 Movies That Will Make You Want to See the World

Holly Kennedy (Hilary Swank) is married to Gerry (Gerard Butler), a funny Irishman with whom she is completely in love. When Gerry dies, Holly’s life ends too. Deep in depression, she discovers with surprise that her husband has left several letters that seek to guide her on the path to recovery.

Seven Years in Tibet – Available on Star+

Heinrich Harrer (Brad Pitt), the most famous Austrian climber, tried something almost impossible: to climb Nanga Parbat, the 9th highest peak in the world. Self-centered and seeking only personal glory, Heinrich traveled halfway around the world leaving his pregnant wife and a marriage in crisis.

He failed to do so, but when England declared war on Germany he was considered an enemy, as he was under English rule. Taken prisoner of war, he escaped after several attempts along with Peter Aufschnaiter (David Thewlis), another climber, becoming the only foreigners in the holy city of Lhasa, Tibet. There Heinrich’s life would change radically, for during the time he spent in Tibet he became a generous person in addition to becoming a confidant of the Dalai Lama.

Forrest Gump – The Storyteller – Available on Netflix