12 Movies That Will Make You Want to See the World

Holly Kennedy (Hilary Swank) is married to Gerry (Gerard Butler), a funny Irishman with whom she is completely in love. When Gerry dies, Holly’s life ends too. Deep in depression, she discovers with surprise that her husband has left several letters that seek to guide her on the path to recovery.
Seven Years in Tibet – Available on Star+
Heinrich Harrer (Brad Pitt), the most famous Austrian climber, tried something almost impossible: to climb Nanga Parbat, the 9th highest peak in the world. Self-centered and seeking only personal glory, Heinrich traveled halfway around the world leaving his pregnant wife and a marriage in crisis.
He failed to do so, but when England declared war on Germany he was considered an enemy, as he was under English rule. Taken prisoner of war, he escaped after several attempts along with Peter Aufschnaiter (David Thewlis), another climber, becoming the only foreigners in the holy city of Lhasa, Tibet. There Heinrich’s life would change radically, for during the time he spent in Tibet he became a generous person in addition to becoming a confidant of the Dalai Lama.
Forrest Gump – The Storyteller – Available on Netflix
Forty years of American history, seen through the eyes of Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks), a boy with below average IQ and good intentions. By chance, he manages to participate in pivotal moments, such as the Vietnam War and Watergate, but keeps thinking about his childhood sweetheart, Jenny Curran.
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty – Available on Star+
Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller) is responsible for the archival and photo development department of the traditional Life magazine. He is a shy man, leading a simple life, lost in his dreams. Upon receiving a package of negatives from prominent photographer Sean O’Connell (Sean Penn), he realizes that a photo is missing.
The problem is that it is precisely the photo chosen to be the cover of the latest issue of the magazine. That’s when Walter, with the support of Cheryl (Kristen Wiig) is forced to embark on a true adventure.
Midnight in Paris – Available on HBO Max
Gil (Owen Wilson) has always idolized the great American writers and dreamed of being like them. Life led him to work as a screenwriter in Hollywood, which made him very well paid, but which also brought him a good deal of frustration.
Now he’s about to head to Paris with his fiancée, Inez (Rachel McAdams), and her parents, John (Kurt Fuller) and Helen (Mimi Kennedy). John is going to town to close a big deal and doesn’t bother to hide his disapproval of his future son-in-law. Being in Paris makes Gil question himself again about the direction of his life, triggering the old dream of becoming a recognized writer.
Before You Go – Available on HBO Max
Carter Chambers (Morgan Freeman) is a married man who has worked as a mechanic for 46 years. Undergoing an experimental treatment to fight cancer, he feels ill at work and is admitted to a hospital. He soon has as a roommate Edward Cole (Jack Nicholson), a wealthy businessman who owns his own hospital.
Edward wants to have a room of his own but, as he has always preached that in his hospitals every room needs to have two beds in order to be financially viable, he cannot have his wish granted as this would affect the image of his business. Edward also has cancer and, after being operated on, discovers that he has only a few months to live.
So does Carter, who decides to write the “boot list,” something his college philosophy professor passed off as work many decades ago. The list consists of wishes Carter wishes to fulfill before he dies. Upon learning of her, Edward proposes that they perform her, which makes them both travel the world to enjoy the last few months of their lives.
Vicky Christina Barcelona – Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
Vicky (Rebecca Hall) and Cristina (Scarlett Johansson) are friends and vacation in Barcelona. Vicky is engaged and sensible in matters of love. Cristina is pure emotion and driven by passion. During an art exhibition, the two are enchanted by the painter Juan Antonio (Javier Bardem), who invites them later, during a dinner, for a trip.
What they didn’t know is that the gallant seducer has a troubled relationship with his ex-wife Maria Elena (Penélope Cruz). And things get even worse because the two, each in their own way, are interested in him, starting a complicated love “square”.