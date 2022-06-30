31 dead, some minors, from 3 countries identified

Two Guatemalan sisters who were trying to enter the United States to improve their lives were among 51 people who died after being trapped in a truck in San Antonio, Texas, yesterday afternoon. Twenty bodies have yet to be identified, but victims have already been confirmed from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

Carla and Griselda Carac Tambriz were identified by the migration consultant Fernando Castro Molina, in an interview with the newspaper El Metropolitano, this afternoon. They were 16 and 17 years old, respectively, and were from the city of Nahualá, in the state of Solola.

According to the international press, when saying goodbye to relatives in Guatemala, one of the sisters would have said that she was looking to “achieve her dreams and also help her family”. So far, the Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not confirmed the identity of the two.

In addition to them, five other people from Guatemala were identified by US authorities inside the truck. The Mexican government said at least 22 nationals of the country also died in the vehicle, as well as two Hondurans. Twenty victims have not yet been identified by the authorities.

remember the case

Police in San Antonio, Texas, found a truck with dozens of dead people abandoned on a road in the US city yesterday afternoon. In all, 46 people were lifeless and more than 16 were taken to hospitals in the region.

Five people died after receiving hospital care, bringing the total death toll to 51.

The vehicle was found on a road near I-35, a route that crosses the United States from north to south, from the Mexican border to the Canadian border. The city is a main route for people smugglers in the region.

Authorities suspect the migrants got into the truck in the city of Laredo, Texas, which is on the border with Mexico, and traveled 240 kilometers in temperatures that reached 39ºC. Three suspects have been arrested, but have not been identified by police so far.