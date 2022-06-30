5 deals to check out before bed

Another dawn of discounts at the Fast Shop, which offers impressive prices, such as the Samsung Smart TV that has a discount value higher than its own price! Did it look confused? We explain everything below:

iPhone 13 Pro Max Apple (128GB) Silver

The new iPhone 13, launched at the end of 2021, recently broke sales records and is one of the most sought after models. And in the Fast Shop Dawn discounts (which ends at 6 am) it has R$ 3,900 off! Practically R$ 4 thousand off. See the main differentials of the iPhone 13 Pro Max 128gb

iPhone 13 Pro Max Apple (128GB). Photo: Publicity/Fast Shop

BRL 6,899.00 BRL 10,799.00 at Fast Shop

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The dynamic cameras of Samsung’s latest release have advanced and intelligent processing, an example is the intelligent capture and also the night mode, which gives an image show even in very dark scenarios. To tell you the truth, this is your big differential! The S22 Ultra is designed to innovate smartphone design. See more photos and enjoy the Fast Shop late night discount

Launching Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+. Photo: Publicity/Fast Shop

BRL 8,549.00 BRL 9,499.00 at Fast Shop

Smart TV 4K LG OLED 55′

This smart TV line from Samsung is keen to reinforce that it doesn’t need backlighting, like LED / LCD TVs, enabling pixel-level image control, delivering pure black, perfect colors and infinite contrast.

Photo: Publicity/Casas Bahia/Fast Shop

BRL 3,939.00 BRL 8,219.69 at Fast Shop

Smart TV OLED 4K 55″

The OLED models stand out in the premium product market both for their high performance, being the first to reach 4K at 120Hz with Dolby Vision, with exclusive gamer features, such as NVIDIA’s G-Sync, that is, it is also a highly recommended smart TV. for those who like games – guarantee the discount

Photo: Publicity/Casas Bahia/Fast Shop

BRL 5,939.00 BRL 9,679.00 at Fast Shop

Smart TV Samsung The Frame QLED 32″

This model is designed to look like a frame while idle. It adds an elegant and modern design to the environment and enhances the decor. You can still choose the frames (which are sold separately). With Art mode on, Smart TV turns on the lighting sensor that adjusts according to the environment for an even more realistic display – see details

Smart TV Samsung The Frame QLED 4K 50″, Photo: Disclosure / Fast Shop

BRL 1,999.00 BRL 4,601.23 at Fast Shop

