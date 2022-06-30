A Different Lineup of MCU Avengers Come Together in This Disney Whish Cruise Video ~ Marvel Universe 616

A new lineup of “Avengers” or so come together for a special adventure that will only pass to those who buy Disney Wish Cruise tickets. In it we will see Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne, Anthony Mackie’s Captain “America Falcon”, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and even Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel team up against a new Ultron attack that happens while the passengers enjoy a very special dinner on the main night of the tour on the high seas.

Thanks to a new video captured during the “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” food adventure aboard the Disney Wish cruise ship, we see Paul Rudd and Evangiline Lilly reprise their roles and introduce us to a new version of their quantum device capable of zooming in and out of objects. , an ability Scott finds very useful for travel. In this intro video, Scott starts off by talking about “the elephant in the room”… or rather, the popular theory of how he would defeat Thanos.

“Hi, I’m Scott Lang, but you might know me as Ant-Man… Look, before we start, let me talk to the elephant in the room. There’s a lot of talk going around asking why I didn’t shrug. , come in and uh… kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all, gross. Second, it’s a lot more complicated than that. Allow me to explain-” says Paul Rudd when he’s interrupted by Lilly.

After a few failed attempts to use the new device, which even reduces the entire ship, we see that Ultron and his drones arrive to try to steal the quantum source from Scott Lang’s device. That’s when reinforcements from Captain America, Captain Marvel and the jovial Ms Marvel arrive. The video ends up not showing the end of the adventure, but it is already something very complete for those who want to see an appetizer of what can actually happen in this adventure.

Worlds of Marvel "Avengers: Quantum Encounter" on the #DisneyWish is a Marvel fan's dream location to dine!

Of course, it should be noted that along with the rest of the Marvel content produced by Disney Parks, this video is officially non-canon. While it’s a lot of fun, none of this fits into the established continuity of the MCU. Either way, it’s fun to imagine what it will be like to see some of these actors in this new dynamic in theaters.

