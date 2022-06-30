Ability to stand on one foot can only indicate how long you will live

Being able to balance on one foot can only be a way of predicting how long people will live, especially seniors. According to a report published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, people who have failed a test balance on one foot lasting 10 seconds were almost twice as likely to die in the next 10 years.

If you want to better understand how standing on one foot can indicate how long you will livejust keep reading this article.

Learn how the ability to stand on one foot can indicate you will live longer

Unlike aerobic fitness, flexibility and muscle strength, balance tends to be maintained until the sixth decade of life before starting to decline sharply, according to Brazilian researchers. However, the exact reason why loss of balance can predict a person’s risk of death is still unknown.

However, what is known is that poor balance and a lack of musculoskeletal fitness may be linked to frailty in older people. The risk of serious fractures and other related complications is very high for elderly people who fall. Thus, this could play a role in the increased risk of mortality.

Assessment to indicate whether a person is healthy

A useful way to assess someone’s risk of falling is to check their balance on one foot, even for a few seconds. According to a 2019 report, there were more deaths from falls among people aged 75 and over in the US. After all, there are several situations in which we need to keep one foot on the ground, when getting out of a vehicle, going up or down a ladder or escalator, among other situations.

The result of the research, with about 1,702 participants between the ages of 51 and 75, was that after accounting for factors such as age, gender, BMI, history of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol, the risk of death in 10 years was 1 .84 times higher in those who failed the balance test.