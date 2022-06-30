“About my future…”; Andreas Pereira exposes request to the businessman and ‘vents’ at Flamengo

O Flamengo traveled to Colombia and achieved a very important result against Tolima, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América, winning 1-0 and even being able to draw at Maracanã to guarantee a spot in the next phase. The team led by Dorival Júnior had a safe performance, managed to take advantage of the opportunity and remains undefeated when goalkeeper Santos is on the field.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the night was who drew the most attention, even off the field: Andreas Pereira. The midfielder scored the winning goal, had a great performance, but may have played his last game with the red-black shirt. In a farewell tone, he made it very clear what he thinks about staying or not:

“I don’t own my nose. Manchester decides these things too. I’d like to stay, but it’s not in my hands 100%. I’ll see what’s best for me and the club.”started shirt 18, which ended up being marked after a failure that culminated in Deyverson’s goal, in the final against Palmeiras, already in overtime.

“About my future, my relationship with Flamengo has always been very good. The group has always treated me very well. This year was incredible despite not winning titles. If it really doesn’t work. I love the club, I love Flamengo, I am Flamengo. It sure ain’t goodbye“said Andreas that, in the mixed zone of the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium, he avoided putting an end to his time at Mais Querido:

“I was focused on the game. I told my manager: “Leave me alone, I want to win the game”. I will celebrate with my teammates. When I arrive in Brazil I will talk to everyone and solve“, amended, as reported by GloboEsporte.com. It is important to remember that the current coaching staff really wants to be able to count on the player for longer.