After goal of relief, Marinho wants to start a new life at Flamengo: “Happy, but aware of responsibility” | Flamengo

A move with a quality Marine seal: cut in, search for space and dry kick in the corner. The goal against América-MG, on Saturday, at Maracanã, was almost a late welcome card from the forward wearing the Flamengo shirt, with the right to cry in celebration. With renewed spirits and high confidence, the player is one of Dorival Júnior’s weapons in the duel with Tolima, this Wednesday, in Colombia, for Libertadores.

Option on the bench, Marinho has patience. The most difficult moment has passed, it was left behind with tears of joy and relief on the lawn at Maracanã.

“I am very happy with the goal scored, but aware of my responsibility to maintain this strong rhythm”

– At that moment I got emotional, because I was working, dedicating myself, striving, and the goal didn’t come out. I now want to improve my numbers at the club and I will work hard to make this possible in these next matches. The coaching staff, under the command of Dorival, has given me a lot of confidence on a daily basis, the group too, and that has helped me. The trend is to continue growing to honor this mantle.

Vice-champion of the 2020 Libertadores and star of the competition for Santos, Marinho spoke of the expectation for the confrontation with Tolima, in Ibagué. Aware of the weight of the crowd at Maracanã a week from now, the player preached balance in the search for a good result in Colombia.

– There are two games in which we need to have maximum intensity from start to finish. The first step has to be taken in Colombia, with a positive result and an advantage for the return game, at home. We want to do two great presentations to get through the stage.

Flamengo and Tolima face each other at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué, Colombia. The decision for the spot in the quarterfinals takes place a week later, at Maracanã.

