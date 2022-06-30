After the collapse of the ruling coalition, Israel sets elections for November 1 – News

Israeli lawmakers voted on Thursday to dissolve parliament after the collapse of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s ruling coalition, paving the way for a November 1 election that will be Israel’s fifth in less than four years.

Bennett will step down at midnight to be replaced by his coalition partner, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who will lead the government during what is expected to be a bitter electoral battle against opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. .

Bennett, a former army commander and tech millionaire, will not run in the election. In a statement on Wednesday night, he said his government had left a “prosperous, strong and secure country” and showed that parties from different ends of the political spectrum could work together.

Netanyahu, ousted just over a year ago by Bennett’s unlikely coalition of left and right parties as well as Israel’s Arab minority, has vowed to return to power at the head of the right-wing Likud party.

“They promised change, talked about healing, performed an experiment — and the experiment failed,” he told parliament ahead of the vote. “This is what happens when you take a false right along with a radical left and mix it with the Muslim Brotherhood and the Joint List (Arab coalition).”

While opinion polls currently show Likud to be the strongest political party, they do not point to a clear winner of the election, leaving Israel facing months of political uncertainty as economic and regional security problems mount.

