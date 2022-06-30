After update, users say that the number of cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone has increased

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect called the software a “major PR scandal”

Announced by Activision in December 2021, the RICOCHET anti-cheat system is being heavily criticized by the Call of Duty community in recent days. With the launch of Warzone season 4known as “Mercenaries of Fortune”, several players began to claim that the game is being ravaged by an increasing amount of hackers.

Questions about the effectiveness of the security solution arise precisely from the fact that it, theoretically, should stop that from happening. According to Activision, RICOCHET works at the system kernel levelbeing able to immediately identify if there is any software modifying the functioning of your games.

On Reddit dedicated to the game there are numerous reports from players who have been affected by cheats and demands that the developer do something about the situation. Among those criticizing the security solution is the popular streamer Dr. Disrespectwho called RICOCHET a “big scandal“Public Relations.

Cheaters have auto-aims and other features

In response to the publication made by the streamer, several fans of Warzone stated that it is common to deal with opponents who have perfect aim and get hits even when pointing their weapons in random directions. Another recurring problem seems to be the use of illegal radarswhich denounce the position of other players and prevent ambushes from being made.

In some cases, players say they feel that the number of cheaters in the game has increased since RICOCHET was released. Part of the problems could be related to the fact that, before the anti-cheat software was released, their source codes had been leaked on the internet and fallen into the hands of hackers.

Activision claims that The fight against Call of Duty cheaters is a constant battle and who already hopes that cheaters will continue to come up with software that escapes its protections. The company claims that continues to work actively on creating new solutions and that while many players don’t feel it, RICOCHET is becoming faster and faster at finding and punishing cheaters.

Source: My PS, Reddit, IGN