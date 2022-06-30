Afternoon session (30/6): See the film that Globo will show today

THE Afternoon session on Thursday (6/30) will air the drama Welcome to Life. The film that will be shown soon on Globo brings Elizabeth Banks, Barbara Eve Harris, Chris Pine, Jon Favreau, Michelle Pfeiffer and Olivia Wilde.

After his father’s death, Sam discovers that his entire inheritance has been left to Josh, Frankie’s troubled son. As you approach them, their lives change forever.

More information about the afternoon session this Thursday (30/6):

Original title: People Like Us

Cast: Elizabeth Banks,Barbara Eve Harris,Chris Pine,Jon Favreau,Michelle Pfeiffer,Olivia Wilde

Direction: Alex Kurtzman

Nationality: American

Genre: drama

The Afternoon Session is shown on Globo, from Monday to Friday, right after O Cravo e a Rosa, at 3:30 pm.

What is Afternoon Session?

A Sessão da Tarde is a Brazilian television program; a screening of films shown by Globo from Monday to Friday. It has been shown in the afternoons of the station since March 4, 1974, being one of the longest-lasting film sessions on Brazilian television, succeeding the extinct Sessão das Duas.

As it is broadcast every day of the week, the session is less likely to not be broadcast by sports competitions such as football and volleyball and other events. But a few times a year its broadcast is replaced by other events, whether sports or newspapers.