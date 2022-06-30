Am I in the group that can develop long covid? Study answers

A new study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications has found which groups are most susceptible to developing the so-called long covid, which is the extent of Covid-19 symptoms even after the infection improves. Estimates suggest that the condition affects 10% to 30% of people infected by Sars-CoV-2, with persistent coughing, tiredness and even memory failure.

Published by The globe, the research analyzed ten population studies, as well as data from 1.1 million Britons diagnosed with Covid-19. The results showed that up to 17% of patients still complained of symptoms even after 12 weeks of illness, mainly women. In addition, the incidence of the syndrome in people in their 60s, compared to those in their 20s, was four times higher.

publicity

Covid-19: am I in the risk group of long covid? Study answers. Image: SUPERMAO / Shutterstock

Scientists from University College London concluded that the groups most affected by the syndrome are:

Women;

People between 50 and 60 years old;

People with fragile mental or physical health before the pandemic;

People with asthma;

Obese people.

long covid and women

This is not, however, the first study that points to women as the most susceptible to long-term covid. According to researchers from the Johnson & Johnson office, after analyzing data from about 1.3 million patients, it was found that women suffer from more symptoms during the course of the disease than men. A variety of manifestations were also observed, reinforcing that the immune systems of both do not respond in the same way.

According to the survey, women had more symptoms related to the ear, nose and throat, in addition to mood disorders (such as depression) and neurological, skin, gastrointestinal and rheumatological problems. Men were more prone to endocrine disorders such as diabetes and kidney disorders (kidney problems).

Read more!

“Women mount faster and more robust innate and adaptive immune responses, which can protect them from initial infection and severity. However, this same difference can make women more vulnerable to long-term autoimmune diseases,” explained one of the authors.

According to the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS), around two million Britons have been affected by Covid-19. According to information from the Butantan Institute, the condition was officially recognized as a disease by the World Health Organization (WHO) in October 2021.

According to the agency, long Covid can appear three months after the onset of infection, with symptoms that last at least two months and that cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis. It is worth mentioning that the condition is not transmissible, as it is an inflammatory response of the body to the virus.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!