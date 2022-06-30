Amber Heard faces more problems in justice after millionaire loss in trial with ex Johnny Depp – Monet

+



Amber Heard (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Amber Heard is facing new legal problems after her millionaire loss when she was defeated in the lawsuit brought against her by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. The website Entertainment Tonight reports that authorities in Australia continue to investigate the star of ‘Aquaman’ (2018) for perjury, due to her illegal entry with her two dogs into the country in 2015.

Tensions between Heard and Australian authorities began when she and Depp flew to the country on a private plane, without reporting the presence of their dogs Pistol and Boo. At the time, the animals were detained and the country’s agriculture minister, Barnaby Joyce, threatened to euthanize the dogs if they were not removed from Australia within 48 hours.

Actress and model Amber Heard with one of her puppies (Photo: Instagram)

The rules for the entry of animals into Australia are extremely strict. Depp and Heard sent the animals back to the US and released a video publicly apologizing for their infractions. The actress ended up only being punished with a fine of one thousand Australian dollars.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the video in which they apologize (Photo: Playback/YouTube)

However, Australian authorities are investigating Heard for alleged perjury, in view of false allegations made by the actress during her time in the country with the two dogs. Entertainment Tonight says the case remains under wraps, but says investigations are definitely “ongoing.” The celebrity did not publicly comment on the text of the publication.

Johnny Depp x Amber Heard: understand the case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard mutually sued for defamation. They exchanged allegations of physical assault and psychological abuse in court.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on trial in Fairfax, Virginia (Photo: reproduction)

While the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor won on the three charges he had made against Amber Heard, the actress only won for one of her allegations against the actor: that she had been defamed when one of her ex-husband’s lawyers said that she orchestrated a police visit to the mansion she shared with her ex. Depp’s legal representative had called the incident a “hoax”.

With the decision of the jury, Johnny Depp was ordered to pay US$ 2 million in damages to Amber Heard, while the actress had to pay US$ 15 million to the ex. However, that fee was reduced to $10.35 million due to a Virginia state law that places a cap on punitive measures amounts.