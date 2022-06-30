Amber Heard speaks for the first time after the verdict: “It was unfair”

The 36-year-old actress gave her first interview after the loss in the lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp.

“Unfair”, was the word used by Amber Heard not only to characterize the jury’s verdict, in the defamation suit brought by ex-husband Johnny Depp, but also to describe the reaction of social networks. The first part of the interview given to “Today” aired this Monday, June 13th.

This is the first time Amber Heard has spoken directly to the press since the jury released its decision on June 1. Along the way, the actress left several messages through her representatives, but now she has the opportunity to repeat the arguments that have been advanced by the actress’ team, which, as is known, will proceed to appeal the decision.

Heard focused mainly on the “hate messages” that were spreading on social media and that had her as their main target. They would be, above all, messages sent by fans of Johnny Depp.

He also reinforced the criticism made last week, that the wave generated against him on social networks would have influenced the opinion of the jurors.

“Even if someone thinks I deserve all this hate, even if they think I’m lying, they won’t be able to look me in the eye and claim that there was fair representation on social media. [do caso]”, he stated. “You can’t tell me that you think this was all fair.”

For Heard, the hatred aimed at his figure, combined with the voices of support for Depp, will have pushed the jury to an “unfair” decision. “Putting it another way: how could they come to any other conclusion than that I was lying?” he asked.

“For three straight weeks, they listened to tireless testimonies from paid officials and, towards the end of the trial, from completely random people,” Heard accused. “I don’t blame them. I understand, [o Johnny Depp] he’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

The actress concludes that an outcome other than defeat was unlikely. “After all, how could [decidir de forma diferente] after three weeks of listening to testimonies of what an unreliable person I was and that they shouldn’t believe a single word that comes out of my mouth?”