AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.6.1 driver arrives optimized for F1 22 + DOWNLOAD

Despite optimizations, maximum performance gain reaches 6% with Radeon RX 6750 XT

Download Links

AMD released the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1, set of drivers for Radeon video cards. The new version highlights optimizations over the F1 22 game with gains of up to 6% on Radeon 6000 line cards.

Optimized support for:

– Up to 5% performance increase running F1 2022 game in 4k Ultra High setting on Radeon RX 6950 XT compared to previous driver version

– Up to 4% performance increase running F1 2022 game in 4k Ultra High setting on Radeon RX 6800 XT compared to previous driver version

– Up to 6% performance increase running F1 2022 game in 4k Ultra High setting on Radeon RX 6750 XT compared to previous driver version

Corrections:

– Performance drop may be experienced while playing Fortnite™ with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX® 11 API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

– Stuttering may be experienced while playing Overwatch™ with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

– Higher than expected CPU usage when Instant Replay is enabled on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

– Fan Tuning option may be missing on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 590.

Supported boards:

– Radeon RX 6000 Series, Radeon RX 5000 Series, Radeon VII, RX Vega, RX500, RX400.

To download the new drivers and get more information, just access this link to the AMD website.