Ana de Armas appears as Marilyn Monroe in the first teaser trailer for “Blonde”

THE Netflix revealed last Thursday (16) the teaser trailer for the feature “Blonde”. Inspired by the life of Marilyn Monroethe production is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates and arrives in the streaming platform’s catalog on September 23.
starring Ana de Armas, “Blonde” boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons. The teaser shows never-before-seen footage from the production and merges it with a sequence that features the actress as Marilyn. Watch:
“From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, “Blonde” blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the growing divide between her public and private self.”tells the streaming platform.
Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, the film is produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B; Tracey Landon and Scott Robertson. In addition to Ana, the cast also includes Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.
