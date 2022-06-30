Anatel approves technical requirements for the 3.7-3.8 GHz band — Portuguese (Brazil)

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved, through Act No. 8,991/2022, the technical requirements and conditions of use for low-power ground stations in the 3.7-3.8 GHz band. The Agency’s decision considers, among other factors, the need to optimize the use of radio frequency bands and the growing demand for spectrum for the use of 5G technologies by private networks in industrial automation solutions of the so-called Industry 4.0.

The Act approved this week establishes the technical conditions for the use of the band from 3.7 GHz to 3.8 GHz by stations of terrestrial systems, in particular by private networks, indoor and billboardoperating at low power and operating and technical engineering limits that promote the proper conditions of use and sharing of the radio frequency spectrum in that band.

The 3.7-3.8 GHz band is among those that can be used by 5G Private Networks, considered as a Restricted Interest Telecommunications Service, that is, intended for use by the performer or provided to certain groups of users, selected by the provider through criteria established by it, observing the regulatory requirements.

Page on the portal

Guidelines on spectrum and private networks – which include data on service grants, frequency bands, approved products and licensing – are available on the page made available by Anatel this week at https://www.gov.br/anatel/pt-br /regulated/spectrum.

In this space, the Private Network booklet is also available, which gathers information about the Private Limited Service and authorizations for secondary use of the spectrum.