Anatel opens consultation to standardize cell phone chargers

This past Tuesday (28), National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) made available a public consultation on the proposal that suggests the standardization of cell phone chargers. Public consultation 45/2022 proposes that all smartphone chargers sold in Brazil use the USB-C.

Recently, the European Parliament presented a project for the standardization of the USB Type-C cable charging interface on different devices. The new Brazilian public consultation is based on the decision of Europe and other countries.

In the United States, a committee of lawmakers made a similar decision and asked the Department of Commerce to standardize wired chargers. In addition to eliminating unnecessary costs for customers, the strategy will help reduce e-waste and make it easier to buy smartphones.

One of the problems regarding standardization in Europe is the resistance of Apple, which uses Lightning cables in its devices.Source: Shutterstock

USB-C standardization

Anatel evaluated the possibility by studying the subject in other nations and proposed the project to develop a similar strategy in the Brazilian scenario. The public consultation is open for participation on the official website of Participa Anatel until August 26, 2022.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Anatel has carried out a project to standardize the smartphone charging interface — in fact, the agency’s standardization has already been studied in international forums.

“In 2019, for example, servers submitted and obtained approval for contributions to Recommendation L.1000 – Universal power adapter and charger solution for mobile terminals and other hand-held ICT devices, which defines general requirements for a universal charger and power source in mobile terminals. This recommendation indicates the USB Type-C interface as a standardization of connector and protocol for power supply in mobile terminals”, it was revealed in an official statement.

As abroad, the decision should mainly influence Apple’s business model, which uses the Lightning connection in products such as the iPhone. However, as the change may still take time to be approved, the tendency is for the company to