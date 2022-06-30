Apple Watch EKG infringes patent, judge rules

The Apple Watch’s electrocardiogram (ECG) function violates one of the patents of a much smaller company than Apple, AliveCor. That’s what Judge Cameron Elliot, of the International Trade Commission (ITC), in the USA, initially decided.

The decision was officially published by the authorities in the country and is being disclosed by AliveCor, which started the lawsuit against Apple for patent infringement in April 2021. The smaller company accuses the Cupertino giant of violating the authorship of its products and also of anticompetitive practices — a common lawsuit against Apple.

KardiaBand was the first FDA-approved ECG accessory for the Apple Watch.Source: AliveCor

The judge’s decision is only an initial determination. The ITC will have until October 26, 2022 to give a final opinion on the process, which could result not only in a fine for Apple, but even a ban on the sale of certain models of the Watch in the US.

“Today’s decision is a strong validation of our IP (intellectual property) and underscores that patents matter and even an influential company like Apple cannot simply violate them to thwart innovation,” said Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor. Apple, for its part, did not comment on the decision.