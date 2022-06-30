Art imagines The Boys’ Homelander against Thanos’ army

In the boysPrime Video’s acclaimed superhero series, we have Homelander, an unscrupulous, villainous and evil (to say the least) version of DC’s Superman.

The “hero” is, as Superman is at DC, the most powerful human being on the entire planet, being able to go head to head with anyone who gets in his way with or without powers.

But how would Homelander deal with threats like the ones we see in Marvel movies? Could the hero handle a gigantic army of aliens heavily armed and with their own powers?

Trying to get a brief idea of ​​what that moment would be like, artist Agt Design imagined what a fight between the Captain Homeland, from the boysand Thanos’ army, seen in Avengers: Endgame.

Check out the art:

In addition to mixing two different franchises (the boys and Avengers), the title of the “poster” has the name and logo of the Marvel animated series on Disney Plus, What If…?as a brilliant additional detail.

Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

