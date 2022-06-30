Atltico make official the sale of young striker Svio to Group City

Admin 2 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

s
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Svio scored twice as an Atlético player

Atltico made official the sale of the young striker Svio, 18 years old. Alvinegro reported this Thursday that the striker was traded with Troyes, from France, a club that belongs to the City Group. Galo will receive 6.5 million euros for the transfer (approximately R$35.6 million) and may receive an additional 6 million euros in bonuses (approximately R$32.8 million). Alvinegro remains with 12.5% ​​of the boy’s rights.

Svio debuted for Atltico in the 2020 Brazilian Championship, at just 16 years old. Since then, he has played 35 games, with two goals scored and one assist.

Svio is one of the great jewels revealed by the Atltico in recent years. Because of this, the black and white fans complained a lot about the value acquired to sell the boy. In a recent conversation with the Supersports Interviewfootball director Rodrigo Caetano said that the sale could have been greater if the striker had played more with the white shirt.

“If the Serbian had the timing that he is having here before, most likely,” he replied.

Negotiated with the City Group, which commands Manchester City, from England, and other teams around the world, Svio should have PSV, from the Netherlands, as his destination. Despite having been traded to Troyes, from France, the player should initially play for the Dutch team.

See all reinforcements hired by Rodrigo Caetano at Atltico

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Botafogo visits América-MG for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

O Botafogo visit the America-MG this Thursday, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena Independência, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved