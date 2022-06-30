Australian bee ‘vampire’ spreads despite mass hive destruction – News

More than 6 million bees were sacrificed in east coast of australia this week, an official said Wednesday, in an attempt to eliminate a devastating parasite that continues to spread despite a hive lockdown.

since the mite varroa destructor was detected, 600 hives were destroyed. Each contained between 10,000 and 30,000 bees, New South Wales Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said.

“There are a lot of bees,” he said, saying that the number is likely to grow.





Bee ecologist Jay Iwasaki of the University of Adelaide described the tiny reddish-brown varroa mites as “little vampires” that feed on the insects.

They can also spread “some very serious viruses” through bee colonies that are not native to Australia but are vital to the country’s agricultural industry, he said.

Australia is the only honey-producing country where the mite is not endemic, which brought hives to a standstill after it was detected at the country’s border earlier this week.





Hives within a 10 kilometer radius of four areas where varroa mites have been found must be destroyed, while caretakers in other parts of New South Wales will not be able to move hives, bees, honey or combs until further notice.

The state Department of Primary Industries said the measures are aimed at “ensuring the eradication of the parasite”.



