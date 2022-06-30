“Avatar 2”: See First Picture of Kate Winslet’s Character

Kate Winslet it’s ronal in the movie “Avatar: The Way of Water”also called “Avatar 2”. The character had not yet been introduced to the public, but the time has come. Empire magazine released the first image of Ronal on the cover of its new issue. Check out:

Second Kate WinsletRonal is a fearless and deeply loyal leader. “She is strong, a warrior. Even in the face of grave dangers, and pregnant with a baby, she joins her people in the fight for what is most precious to everyone: family and home.” comments the actress.

In addition to Kate Winslet, the cast of the film is formed by Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Giovanni Ribisi. The direction is James Cameronthe same as the first “Avatar”.

The premiere is scheduled for December 16.

“Avatar” is the highest grossing film in the history of cinema

The first movie premiered in 2009, so 13 years ago. The second film won’t hit theaters until December. But first, 20th Century will re-release the first film in theaters in September, aiming to appeal to a younger audience.

O “Avatar” 2009 was a major technological breakthrough in the film industry and grossed $2.8 billion at the box office. It’s the highest grossing in history.

If everything goes right, “Avatar” will be turned into a five-film franchise. Each of them will have a story with a beginning, middle and end, allowing them to be seen independently of the others. The idea is to launch the next ones in 2024, 2026 and 2028. “However, when you look at all of them at the same time, you will see that they are also a single epic saga.” explained the producer Jon Landau.