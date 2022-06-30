Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene Seems to Prove Thanos’ Terrifying Theory

A deleted scene from Avengers: ultimatum could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has always been true.

The clip, which you can see on the streaming Disney Plus, is an alternate version of a conversation between the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the elder [Anciana] (Tilda Swinton) who appears in the film.

Swinton’s character can be seen telling the Hulk that the elimination of a Infinity Stone (Infinity Stone) creates a new timeline. However, he reveals something that was left out of the film: that he once used the time stone (Time Stone) to see beyond his own death.

It’s here that he drops the massive revelation that Thanos’ destructive snap of fingers, which wiped out half of existence, didn’t actually kill a single person.

He explains that instead of killing people, Thanos erased them from existence, making their eventual resurrection possible.

While this conveniently explains why Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow – who died trying to bring everyone back – couldn’t be resurrected, it also reveals what could be a future problem for the heroes: Thanos still alive.

Avengers: Endgame It ended with Tony Stark snapping his fingers and taking down Thanos and his army, the same way Thanos took down half of the Avengers.

Avengers: Endgame It might not be the last time we see Thanos. (Walt Disney Studios)

If everyone Thanos took their lives from can return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, surely Thanos can too.

Exactly how the studio’s writers could bring him back is a mystery, but perhaps there’s another villain looking to hire the studio’s services. mad titan (Mad Titan) for your future plans.

Either way, it’s probably good for Marvel bosses to know they can bring Thanos back if they want to.

Avengers: Endgame It is available at streaming on Disney Plus. Find our ranking of each character – from worst to best – here.