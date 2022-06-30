Bad Bunny is featured in new teaser for “Bullet Train”; watch

“Bullet Train” hits theaters on August 4, and also features Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock in the cast

Thamyris Couto / @thamy_couto Posted on 6/30/2022 at 11:05 am – Updated at 11:25 am

Sony Pictures released last Wednesday (29), a new teaser for “Bullet Train” highlighting the character of bad bunny (“Narcos: Mexico”), Wolfa Mexican assassin.

The plot that involves him is based on a tragic love story that turns into a deadly revenge. Watch:

In the story inspired by the book “Maria Beetle”, by Kotaro Isaka, “Five assassins meet on a moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka, with only a few stops along the way. They discover that their missions are unrelated, but the question is, who will make it out of the train alive and well? what awaits them at the final station?”says the synopsis.

During this year’s Cinemacon, the first minutes of the film were revealed. According to the description of deadline, the movie starts at a fast pace. At first, “we see Brad Pitt known as Ladybug receiving a call from a mysterious female voice giving him an errand as he wanders through the alleys of Tokyo. He goes to a subway locker to get his things, however, he leaves a gun behind. He then boards a bullet train, which an enigmatic gentleman also boards – and chaos ensues.“, describes the vehicle.

In addition to bad bunny, weight cast is still formed by Brad Pitt (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”), Sandra Bullock (“Lost City”), Joey King (“The Kissing Booth”), Andrew Koji (“Warrior”), Brian TyreeHenry (“Eternal”), Michael Shannon (“The Man of Steel”), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“King’s Man: Inception”), Hiroyuki Sanada (“Mortal Kombat”), Logan Lerman (“Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief”), Zazie Beetz (“Deadpool 2”) and Masi ok (“Heroes”).

Zak Olkewicz (“Rua do Medo: 1978 – Parte 2”) is responsible for the script of the new project, while David Leitch (“Deadpool 2”) takes over the direction.

“Bullet Train” hits theaters on August 4th.

